CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Down 10.8%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 41,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,447,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $561.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

