CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.20

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 15969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

