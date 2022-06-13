CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 162646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CUB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report on Monday, June 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.03.
About CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB)
CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.
