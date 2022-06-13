Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of CULP opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. Culp has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Culp in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

