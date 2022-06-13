CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.58

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 2086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.
About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
