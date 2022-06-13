Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 15th total of 120,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Cyren stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 94,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.54. Cyren has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyren in the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

