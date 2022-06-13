Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the May 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DCNSF opened at $20.77 on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

