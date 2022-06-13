Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the May 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DCNSF opened at $20.77 on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.