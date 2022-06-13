Daiwa Capital Markets Raises UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $5.70

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $5.40 to $5.70 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $680.67 million, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. UP Fintech has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $29.93.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 56.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

