Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSEEY opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.72. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

