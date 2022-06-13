Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSEEY opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.72. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
About Daiwa Securities Group (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiwa Securities Group (DSEEY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.