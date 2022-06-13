DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Update

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DALN. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth about $8,997,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter worth about $4,629,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in DallasNews by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DALN opened at $6.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 0.65. DallasNews has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.29%.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

