Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Down 37.2% in May

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Danone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.