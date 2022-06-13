Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

DNKEY stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0996 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

