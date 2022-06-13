Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Director Sells C$37,500.00 in Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000.

CVE DM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.15. 139,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,498. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. Datametrex AI Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells COVID-19 test kits. The company offers nucleic acid, antigen, and antibody detection kits. It also provides big data, artificial intelligence, and system integration services. In addition, the company offers NexaIntelligence and NexaAGENT deep analytics platform, as well as is involved in collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

