Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM) Director Sells C$37,500.00 in Stock

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Gallander sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000.
CVE DM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.15. 139,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,498. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. Datametrex AI Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.
Datametrex AI Company Profile (Get Rating)
