Dave Howcroft Purchases 1,872 Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

Shares of ZZZ stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$922.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$41.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZZZ. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.13.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

