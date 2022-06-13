Dave Howcroft Purchases 1,872 Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.
Shares of ZZZ stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$922.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$41.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.
About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
Recommended Stories
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.