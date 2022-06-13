Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 143.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DAWN traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. 979,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,267. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,082,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

