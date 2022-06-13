Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $8.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 437,564 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
