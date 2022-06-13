Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $8.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 437,564 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

