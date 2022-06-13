Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $8.78. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 437,564 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,223,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,082,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.