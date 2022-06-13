Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DLCAW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,416. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 241.7% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 262,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 246,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 261.1% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 921,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter.

