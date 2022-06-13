Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 103793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.
Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)
See Also
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.