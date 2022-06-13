Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €125.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 228.77% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €69.50 ($74.73) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday.

DHER stock traded down €0.77 ($0.83) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €38.02 ($40.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,317,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($145.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €34.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.02.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

