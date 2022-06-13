Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

