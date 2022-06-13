Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) were up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 102,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 90,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

