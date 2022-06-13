DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 649.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of DNACF stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.57. DeNA has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

