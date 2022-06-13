Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.13. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 256,532 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $907.18 million, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 100.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 143,329 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,520,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.