Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 9872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $564.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Denny’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 776,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Denny’s by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Denny’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

