Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Down 11.8%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $668.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 143,635 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

