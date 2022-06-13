Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DSWL opened at $3.10 on Monday. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

