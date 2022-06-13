Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target to €38.00

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($39.78) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Accor from €37.08 ($39.87) to €35.50 ($38.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of Accor stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

