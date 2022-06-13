Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €22.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.50 ($24.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY opened at $12.07 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 23.81%. On average, analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.