Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target to €22.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.50 ($24.19) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($25.27) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.87) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.
IDEXY opened at $12.07 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.07.
About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.
