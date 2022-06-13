Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($176.34) to €172.00 ($184.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY opened at $15.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.