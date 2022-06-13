Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PBBGF remained flat at $$9.24 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

