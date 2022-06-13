Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.50 ($45.70) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($67.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.31 ($64.85).

Shares of DPW traded down €0.97 ($1.04) on Monday, hitting €34.82 ($37.44). 5,302,696 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.79. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a one year high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

