Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €63.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €63.20 ($67.96) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DPW. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($45.70) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.31 ($64.85).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW traded down €0.97 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €34.82 ($37.44). 5,302,696 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.79. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.