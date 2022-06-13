Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.50

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85), with a volume of 427697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.66).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEVO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

