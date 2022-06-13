Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) & Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Financial Review

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -225.99% N/A -44.90% Devon Energy 25.69% 36.57% 15.88%

2.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Devon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.37 -$154.54 million N/A N/A Devon Energy $12.21 billion 3.79 $2.81 billion $5.33 13.15

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 6 8 1 2.67

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $71.89, suggesting a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Devon Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.