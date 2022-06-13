DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $90.75

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $90.75 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $133.75 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.07. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total transaction of $114,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.