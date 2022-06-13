DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.98

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 9315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

