DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.98

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 9315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43.
DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
