Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.00

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 10402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

