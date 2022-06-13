Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $39.26

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNAGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.26, but opened at $36.62. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 71,363 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

