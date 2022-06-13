Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $26.76. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 332,577 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $19,985,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 156.2% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 249,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 201.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 68,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

