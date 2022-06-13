Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $26.76. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 332,577 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

