Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.94

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.94 and last traded at $67.42, with a volume of 135601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $111.88.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.