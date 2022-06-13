Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $25.67.
