DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $1,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLO stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. DLocal has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.