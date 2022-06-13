DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,404. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

