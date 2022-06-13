DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,404. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

