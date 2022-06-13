DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,421,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 336,106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 303,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP opened at $11.05 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.