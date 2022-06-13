DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 36.2% in May

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,421,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,020.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 369,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 336,106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 303,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DNP opened at $11.05 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.