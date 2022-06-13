Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.77

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$36.77 and last traded at C$37.00, with a volume of 9816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCBO. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Docebo from C$70.50 to C$63.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -69.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.11 per share, with a total value of C$41,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

