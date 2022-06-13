Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$82.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DLMAF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

