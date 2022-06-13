Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.10

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.15, with a volume of 233620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.
The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.
In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
